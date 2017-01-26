Syrian musician in limbo after travel ban

A Syrian musician who was allowed to legally immigrate to the United States on account of his "extraordinary" abilities, and who recently toured with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, is now wondering whether he can return to his Brooklyn home. Kinan Azmeh, a clarinet player who has called the U.S. home for 16 years, said Sunday he does not have a "plan B" if he is not allowed to return.

