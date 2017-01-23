Syrian military media shows Syrian army clashing with IS on east and rebels on west
Syrian military media posts video on internet showing army fighting Islamic State in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria and advancing rebels and Islamic Factions in Ain el Fijah near Wadi Barada. Rough Cut ROUGH CUT Videos posted on the internet by Syrian military media on Monday are said to show the Syrian army in clashes with rebels in Ain el Fijah near Wadi Barada and Islamic State in Deir al-Zor, east Syria.
