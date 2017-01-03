Syrian media: Car bomb in Damascus co...

Syrian media: Car bomb in Damascus countryside kill 516 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Beirut, Jan 8: Syria's state news agency says a car bomb explosion in southwest Damascus has killed at least five people and injured 15 others. The car bomb was detonated today outside Sasa, a village in rural Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr Brian_G 121,914
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,727,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC