Syrian government forces step up airs...

Syrian government forces step up airstrikes on Barada valley near Damascus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

A Syrian boy walks past two men chatting in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on January 7, 2017. The Barada Valley area that is close to the Syrian capital Damascus remains the target of aerial bombardment and artillery barrages for the fifteenth day in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 29 min Brian_G 121,915
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Thu PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,036 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC