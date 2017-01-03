Syrian government forces step up airstrikes on Barada valley near Damascus
A Syrian boy walks past two men chatting in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on January 7, 2017. The Barada Valley area that is close to the Syrian capital Damascus remains the target of aerial bombardment and artillery barrages for the fifteenth day in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|29 min
|Brian_G
|121,915
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Thu
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC