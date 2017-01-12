Syrian General: Operations in Damascu...

Syrian General: Operations in Damascus First Likely Response to Israeli Aggression

Read more: Tehran Times

A senior Syrian General underlined that Syria will intensify operations against the Israeli-affiliated terrorist groups in Western Ghouta of Damascus as the first likely response to Tel Aviv's recent attack. "Syria's first response to the Israeli aggression will be suppression of the dangerous terrorists affiliated to the Israeli regime in Beit Jen in the Western countryside of Damascus," Brigadier General Rajab Deeb said on Sunday.

