Syrian forces on road to victory after retaking Aleppo: Bashar al-Assad1 hour ago

Paris, Jan 8: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with French media to be aired that his forces are on the road to victory after recapturing the key city of Aleppo last month. "We do not consider that as a victory because victory will be when we have eliminated all the terrorists," Assad said, according to a French translation of his remarks provided by France's RTL television.

Chicago, IL

