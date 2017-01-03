Syrian forces on road to victory after retaking Aleppo: Bashar al-Assad1 hour ago
Paris, Jan 8: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with French media to be aired that his forces are on the road to victory after recapturing the key city of Aleppo last month. "We do not consider that as a victory because victory will be when we have eliminated all the terrorists," Assad said, according to a French translation of his remarks provided by France's RTL television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|Brian_G
|121,914
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC