Syrian cease-fire crumbles as government forces advance around Damascus

In this photo taken on Thursday Dec. 29, 2016 and released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian president Bashar Assad, right, speaks during an interview with TG5, and Italian TV station, in Damascus Syria. Assad said "we are more optimistic, with caution," about the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested greater cooperation with Russia against extremist groups.

