Syrian band brings music of Aleppo to Berlin

In this Dec. 18, 2016 picture, Musiqana, a Syrian band based in Berlin, perform during a concert marking their record release at the former silent movie cinema Delphi in Berlin. Musiqana draw both German and Syrian people to their concert of traditional Arab music, although the band admit it is difficult to perform while the humanitarian disaster in Aleppo continues to unfold.

