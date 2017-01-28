Syrian army takes over water spring near Damascus - Hezbollah-run media unit
Syrian government forces entered the village of Ain al-Fija near Damascus on Saturday and took control of a spring that supplies most of the capital's water, a military media unit run by Lebanese group Hezbollah said. The Syrian army entered the area in the Wadi Barada valley as part of an agreement with rebels that have been fighting to hold it, the media unit said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,924
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC