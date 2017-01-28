Syrian army takes over water spring n...

Syrian army takes over water spring near Damascus - Hezbollah-run media unit

Syrian government forces entered the village of Ain al-Fija near Damascus on Saturday and took control of a spring that supplies most of the capital's water, a military media unit run by Lebanese group Hezbollah said. The Syrian army entered the area in the Wadi Barada valley as part of an agreement with rebels that have been fighting to hold it, the media unit said.

