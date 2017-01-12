Syrian army says Israel fired rockets...

Syrian army says Israel fired rockets at military airport near Damascus

Read more: Globe and Mail

Syrian army command said on Friday that Israel fired rockets at a major military airport west of Damascus, the capital, and warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of what it called a "flagrant" attack. Syrian state television quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight which landed in the compound of the airport, a major facility for elite Republican Guards.

