Syrian army says Israel fired rockets at military airport near Damascus
Syrian army command said on Friday that Israel fired rockets at a major military airport west of Damascus, the capital, and warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of what it called a "flagrant" attack. Syrian state television quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight which landed in the compound of the airport, a major facility for elite Republican Guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|22 hr
|Petesake
|121,921
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC