Syrian Army Preparing for Major Assaults on ISIL in Aleppo, Homs Provinces
A military source said that Syrian Army troops are getting ready to carry out anti-ISIL operations in Aleppo and Homs provinces after their recent victory in the Eastern districts of Aleppo and implementation of nationwide ceasefire. The source said that liberation of Eastern Homs from areas near the T4 airbase to the gas and oil fields and the city of Palmyra is important for the army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC