Syrian Army Preparing for Major Assaults on ISIL in Aleppo, Homs Provinces

A military source said that Syrian Army troops are getting ready to carry out anti-ISIL operations in Aleppo and Homs provinces after their recent victory in the Eastern districts of Aleppo and implementation of nationwide ceasefire. The source said that liberation of Eastern Homs from areas near the T4 airbase to the gas and oil fields and the city of Palmyra is important for the army.

