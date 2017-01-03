Syrian army, allies press assault to secure Damascus water supply

This frame grab from video provided By Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq , a Damascus-based media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary.

