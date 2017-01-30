Syria warns of setting up safe zones ...

Syria warns of setting up safe zones for civilians as unsafe

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian foreign minister Walid al-Moallem, right, meets with the head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, left, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... 18 hr silly rabbit 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,923
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC