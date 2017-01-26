Syria: UN chief Guterres clarifies tasks of panel laying groundwork for possible war crimes probe
New York, Jan 27 : Following the approval late last year of an independent panel to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity in Syria, the United Nations on Thursday announced that the mechanism will be headed by a senior judge or prosecutor with extensive criminal investigations and prosecutions experience. According to a note from a UN spokesperson, the mechanism will be established in phases until it is fully functioning and the Secretary-General will announce the person leading it by the end of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,924
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC