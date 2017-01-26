Syria: UN chief Guterres clarifies tasks of panel laying groundwork for possible war crimes probe

New York, Jan 27 : Following the approval late last year of an independent panel to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity in Syria, the United Nations on Thursday announced that the mechanism will be headed by a senior judge or prosecutor with extensive criminal investigations and prosecutions experience. According to a note from a UN spokesperson, the mechanism will be established in phases until it is fully functioning and the Secretary-General will announce the person leading it by the end of February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.