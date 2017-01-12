Syria says Israeli strikes hit near a...

Syria says Israeli strikes hit near airport west of capital

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Syria on Friday accused Israel of firing rockets that hit near a major military airport west of Damascus, triggering a fire, and warned Tel Aviv of repercussions without specifying whether it would retaliate for the attack, the third such incident recently according to the Syrian government. In a statement carried on the official news agency SANA, the military said several missiles were launched just after midnight from an area near Lake Tiberias that fell in the vicinity of the Mezzeh military airport on the western edge of the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu Petesake 121,921
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC