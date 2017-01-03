Syria refugees test Palestinian solid...

Syria refugees test Palestinian solidarity in Lebanon

3 hrs ago

When Palestinian Fuad Abu Khaled fled Syria's war in 2013, he sought refuge among his own, looking for solidarity among Palestinian refugees based in Lebanon's Shatila camp. But instead he found a community already struggling to get by and sometimes resentful of new arrivals who are testing the limited resources of the UN agency dedicated to helping Palestinian refugees.

Chicago, IL

