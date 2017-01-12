Syria fighting threatens deal to fix ...

Syria fighting threatens deal to fix damaged Damascus water source

BEIRUT: The Syrian army and allied militia clashed with rebels in Wadi Barada near Damascus on Sunday, threatening to disrupt planned repair works to a pumping station that supplies most of the capital's water, a war monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the army and the allied Lebanese militia Hezbollah had made some gains against rebels in the Wadi Barada area.

Chicago, IL

