Syria denies rumors Assad, 51, in critical condition
The Syrian government has denied rumours that President Bashar al-Assad is suffering from ill health, saying he was "carrying out his duties quite normally. Speculation swirled in recent days on social media and Arab news websites saying Assad, 51, was in critical condition, citing rumors of a stroke, or even that he had been shot.
