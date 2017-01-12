Syria conflict: Rebels agree to atten...

Syria conflict: Rebels agree to attend Astana peace talks

A leader of Jaysh al-Islam, Mohammed Alloush, said he would head the rebel delegation and aim to end the "crimes" of the government and its allies. The two countries, which back opposing sides in the civil war, brokered a truce on 30 December that has been threatened by repeated violations.

Chicago, IL

