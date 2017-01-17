Syria: Ceasefire a 'disappointment' for aid access; UN envoy invited to Astana talks

New York, Jan 20 : Despite a cessation of hostilities in war-ravaged Syria, aid workers are still unable to reach many people desperately needing assistance, the United Nations reported on Thursday, also announcing that Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura will attend upcoming talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana. An exhausted civilian population is still trapped, with no escape, we are still unable to reach hundreds and hundreds of thousands, UN Senior Adviser on Syria Jan Egeland told the press in Geneva on Thursday, emphasizing that in terms of humanitarian access, the cessation of hostilities period has been a disappointment.

