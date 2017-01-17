Syria: Ceasefire a 'disappointment' f...

Syria: Ceasefire a 'disappointment' for aid access; UN envoy invited to Astana talks

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Jan 20 : Despite a cessation of hostilities in war-ravaged Syria, aid workers are still unable to reach many people desperately needing assistance, the United Nations reported on Thursday, also announcing that Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura will attend upcoming talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana. An exhausted civilian population is still trapped, with no escape, we are still unable to reach hundreds and hundreds of thousands, UN Senior Adviser on Syria Jan Egeland told the press in Geneva on Thursday, emphasizing that in terms of humanitarian access, the cessation of hostilities period has been a disappointment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 12 Petesake 121,921
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC