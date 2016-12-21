Syria army presses fight near Damascus despite truce

Rebels fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner in Wadi Barada warn the fragile ceasefire is in danger of collapse. A Syrian solider assists people in filling their water jerry-cans in Damascus on December 29, 2016 [Youssef Badawi/EPA] Syria's army advanced on Monday as it battles to capture a rebel region that is key to the capital's water supply, launching air strikes and artillery fire that threatens a fragile nationwide truce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.