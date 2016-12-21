Syria army presses fight near Damascu...

Syria army presses fight near Damascus despite truce

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Rebels fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner in Wadi Barada warn the fragile ceasefire is in danger of collapse. A Syrian solider assists people in filling their water jerry-cans in Damascus on December 29, 2016 [Youssef Badawi/EPA] Syria's army advanced on Monday as it battles to capture a rebel region that is key to the capital's water supply, launching air strikes and artillery fire that threatens a fragile nationwide truce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC