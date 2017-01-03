Shooting breaks out at army camp in I...

Shooting breaks out at army camp in Ivory Coast's main city

Gunfire broke out at a military base in Ivory Coast's commercial capital, Abidjan, on Saturday, a soldier and a local resident said, as unrest triggered by soldiers demanding wage increases and bonuses appeared to spread. "Shooting has started in our camp too now," said a soldier at the base, known as "old Akouedo", which is located in a residential section of the city of nearly 5 million inhabitants.

