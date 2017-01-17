Seven parties to participate in Syrian talks
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Participation confirmations for the Syria tasks in Astana on January 23-24 have been received from the Syrian government and opposition, from Russia, Iran, Turkey, the US, and the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, TASS reported. "The confirmed participants in the talks are - representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic, representatives of the Syrian opposition, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S., the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura," Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.
