Seven parties to participate in Syria...

Seven parties to participate in Syrian talks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Participation confirmations for the Syria tasks in Astana on January 23-24 have been received from the Syrian government and opposition, from Russia, Iran, Turkey, the US, and the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, TASS reported. "The confirmed participants in the talks are - representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic, representatives of the Syrian opposition, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S., the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura," Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 12 Petesake 121,921
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC