Security Council Welcomes Astana Talks on Syria
U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman spoke at a closed-door meeting with the Security Council about talks on the Syrian conflict, set to begin Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan. The U.N. Security Council said Friday that it looked forward to talks on Syria in Kazakhstan as "an important step" ahead of the resumption of U.N.-led talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva next month.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
