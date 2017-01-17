Security Council Welcomes Astana Talks on Syria

U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman spoke at a closed-door meeting with the Security Council about talks on the Syrian conflict, set to begin Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan. The U.N. Security Council said Friday that it looked forward to talks on Syria in Kazakhstan as "an important step" ahead of the resumption of U.N.-led talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva next month.

