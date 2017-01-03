Russia 'starts to withdraw' forces fr...

Russia 'starts to withdraw' forces from Syria

Read more: YourErie

OCTOBER 21: The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov passes through the English channel on October 21, 2016 near Dover, England. The Russian Navy's flotilla of warships is presumed to be heading to the eastern Mediterranean to support the Russian military's current deployment in Syria.

