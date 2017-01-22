Russia Seeks Syria Peace With Turkey,...

Russia Seeks Syria Peace With Turkey, Iran as U.S. Sidelined

Read more: Bloomberg

Russia's push with Turkey and Iran to end the war in Syria enters a new phase on Monday with peace talks in Kazakhstan that leave the U.S. effectively on the sidelines. Syrian officials and representatives of armed opposition groups will meet in the Kazakh capital, Astana, for negotiations hosted by the three powers.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,888

