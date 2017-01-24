Russia-Led Syria Talks Seek Cease-Fir...

Russia-Led Syria Talks Seek Cease-Fire Ahead of UN Negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Russian-led talks on Syria aim to produce a joint agreement Tuesday to bolster a cease-fire that could build momentum ahead of United Nations-backed negotiations next month to end the six-year civil war. Russia, which has criticized Syria for violating the truce that has been in place since late last month, said it's working with Turkey and Iran to negotiate a document that both the government and armed opposition can sign up to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 12 Petesake 121,921
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC