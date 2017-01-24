Russia-Led Syria Talks Seek Cease-Fire Ahead of UN Negotiations
Russian-led talks on Syria aim to produce a joint agreement Tuesday to bolster a cease-fire that could build momentum ahead of United Nations-backed negotiations next month to end the six-year civil war. Russia, which has criticized Syria for violating the truce that has been in place since late last month, said it's working with Turkey and Iran to negotiate a document that both the government and armed opposition can sign up to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC