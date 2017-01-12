Russia-backed Syria peace talks bring test for Trump
Donald Trump's transition team has been invited to take part in Russian-backed peace talks on Syria, presenting a thorny first foreign policy dilemma for the new administration. The talks co-hosted by Russia and Turkey take place in Kazakhstan later this month, three days after Trump's inauguration.
