Rep. Gabbard says she'll pay for Syria trip after outcry

A release sent out by her office late Tuesday said she will reimburse a group called AACCESS-Ohio, or the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services, for the expenses "because it has become a distraction." She said the important issue at hand is whether Americans "want their taxpayer dollars to continue to be used in support of militant groups" that she said are working with Al Qaeda and ISIS to overthrow the Syrian government.

Chicago, IL

