Painting away the trauma of Syria's war

Al Jazeera

Diala Brisly has some very powerful weapons in her hands - but while they can influence the world, they cannot hurt anyone. Until a few years ago, Brisly lived in Damascus, where she began to draw - both to help children cope with the trauma of war, and, after fleeing Syria for Turkey, to help deal with the loss of her own brother in the Syrian conflict.

Chicago, IL

