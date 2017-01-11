Opposition: Airstrikes Hit near Syria...

Opposition: Airstrikes Hit near Syrian Capital Despite Truce

An opposition monitoring group and rescue workers say airstrikes have resumed in a Damascus suburb despite a Russian-Turkish cease-fire in Syria, killing at least one woman and injuring several others. At least six airstrikes Wednesday hit villages in al-Marj in the eastern Ghouta suburb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus suburbs.

