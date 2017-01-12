Oman's foreign minister receives credentials of Syrian envoy
Alawi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him a nice stay and success in his tour of duty as his country's ambassador to the Sultanate, and the good relations between the two brotherly countries further progress and growth. Photo-ONA Alawi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him a nice stay and success in his tour of duty as his country's ambassador to the Sultanate, and the good relations between the two brotherly countries further progress and growth.
