Obama failed to fulfil promise of Mid...

Obama failed to fulfil promise of Mid-East policy

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

For a thoughtful and circumspect man once dubbed "No-drama Obama", the outgoing US president's record in the Middle East offers an unsettling picture of trauma and volatility that will not easily fade, and for which many will not easily forgive him. His most raucous opponents, obviously, blame Barack Obama for a dangerous decline in US influence and power across the world, but especially in the Middle East, where former allies have fallen away and Vladimir Putin's Russia has established a protectorate in Syria on the president's watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr Brian_G 121,917
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC