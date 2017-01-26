New Russia-Turkey air strikes in Syri...

New Russia-Turkey air strikes in Syria: army14 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Moscow, Jan 27 : Russian and Turkish warplanes carried out new air strikes in Syria today, targeting positions of the Islamic State jihadists in the town of Al-Bab in the Aleppo region, Russia's army said today. "On January 26, the Russian and Turkish air forces conducted another joint air operation against the Islamic State group in the town of Al-Bab," the army said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr Babez9776 121,923
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,184 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC