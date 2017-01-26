New Russia-Turkey air strikes in Syria: army14 min ago

Moscow, Jan 27 : Russian and Turkish warplanes carried out new air strikes in Syria today, targeting positions of the Islamic State jihadists in the town of Al-Bab in the Aleppo region, Russia's army said today. "On January 26, the Russian and Turkish air forces conducted another joint air operation against the Islamic State group in the town of Al-Bab," the army said in a statement.

