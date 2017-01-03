Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner died ...

Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner died in Syria basement in 2001: Report

7 hrs ago

An investigation by a French magazine has claimed to have resolved the fate of one of the most notorious figures of the Holocaust. This undated file photo shows Austrian-born Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner, who was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 130,000 Jews, died in 2001 at the age of 89, locked up in a squalid Damascus basement, a French magazine reported on Jan 11, 2017.

