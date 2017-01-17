Moscow, Damascus sign an agreement to keep 49-year presence at Syrian naval and air bases
Russia and Syria have signed an agreement on expanding the territory of the Russian Navy's logistics facility in Tartus for 49 years. The document was published on the official legal information portal, TASS agency reported.
