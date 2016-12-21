Military Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Iraq and Syria yesterday, -- Near Raqqah, 12 strikes engaged five ISIL tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, two oil storage tanks and an ISIL checkpoint; and damaged five supply routes, a bridge and a trench. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead, a drilling truck, a dump truck, and two oil tanker trucks.

