Members of Deported Syrian Family Sue President Trump
Members of a Syrian family who were detained and deported by officials at the Philadelphia International Airport this past weekend have sued President Donald Trump , the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. Lawyers for the Asali family , argue that Trump's recent executive order on immigration - which suspends all refugee admission for 120 days, bars migrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days and indefinitely forbids the admittance of Syrians - violates the First Amendment because it gives one religion preference over another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC