Massive tanker bomb kills 48 in Syria border town

A massive tanker truck bomb ripped through a market by a courthouse in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz on Saturday , killing 48 people and wounding dozens near the Turkish border. Rescue workers attend to the wreckage after they and Syria's opposition activists say dozens were killed when a car bomb went off in a busy market in a rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz along the Turkish border on Jan 7, 2017.

