Licence to kill: The proxy war of foreign powers in Syria

Six years in, the progressively proxy nature of Syria's war has left civilians more vulnerable to violence and society more fractured and susceptible to sectarian conflict. The faces of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his three main foreign allies - from Russia, Iran and Lebanon - smiled down at the streets of Aleppo from large portraits draped outside a building in the Azizya neighborhood in December, just after pro-government forces had seized the eastern side of the city from the opposition.

