Jihadists, Syrian rebels in heavy clashes in northwest - rebel, monitors

Jihadists from al Qaeda's former Syria branch and rebels who have recently joined forces against them fought in heavy clashes in the northwest of the country on Friday, a rebel official and a monitoring group said. Fighting between Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, and more moderate, foreign-backed factions erupted this week in areas west of Aleppo and the adjacent rebel-held province of Idlib.

Chicago, IL

