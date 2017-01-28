Jihadists, Syrian rebels in heavy clashes in northwest - rebel, monitors

Jihadists from al Qaeda's former Syria branch and rebels who have recently joined forces against them fought in heavy clashes in the northwest of the country on Friday, a rebel official and a monitoring group said. Fighting between Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, and more moderate, foreign-backed factions erupted this week in areas west of Aleppo and the adjacent rebel-held province of Idlib.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.