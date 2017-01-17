Islamic State in Syria destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra
The ancient Roman amphitheater in Palmyra, Syria, is seen here April 2, 2016. Islamic State militants have destroyed the facade of the second-century amphitheater and another ancient monument in the historic city, the Syrian state-run news agency reported on Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC