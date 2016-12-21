Islamic State claims bomb attack in S...

Islamic State claims bomb attack in Syria's Tartous

Islamic State said it carried out a bomb attack on the Syrian coastal city of Tartous that Syrian state media said killed two security officers. Islamic State said in an online statement claiming the attack that two of its members detonated car bombs.

Chicago, IL

