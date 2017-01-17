ISIS in new demolitions at Syria's Palmyra: antiquities chief3 min ago

ISIS in new demolitions at Syria's Pa...

Damascus, Jan 20 : Jihadists of the Islamic State group have demolished two more treasured monuments in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra a month after recapturing it from government forces, the antiquities chief said today. "Local sources told us that 10 days ago Daesh destroyed the tetrapylon," a 16 columned structure that marked one end of the ancient city's colonnade, Maamoun Abdulkarim told AFP using an Arabic acronym for IS.

