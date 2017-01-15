ISIS attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city...

ISIS attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead

Islamic State militants launched their biggest attack in months on government-held areas of the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor on Saturday, killing dozens of civilians and government troops, a war monitor said. At least six large explosions rocked the city since dawn as the militants clashed with the army and allied forces, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

