IS claims progress in battles against Syrian army

8 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Islamic State group said it made new progress on Wednesday in the battles against the Syrian army in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, capturing strategic locations. IS' Amaq news agency said the IS militants captured the electricity company building and its vicinity in the mountain area, northwest of the Deir al-Zour airbase, where the IS fighters took key areas around it.

Chicago, IL

