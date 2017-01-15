Iran warns of attempts to sabotage Sy...

Iran warns of attempts to sabotage Syria truce

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has warned of attempts to sabotage a nationwide truce across Syria. In a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Shamkhani said Iran is committed to helping the implementation of political solutions to the ongoing crisis in Syria, IRNA news agency reported January 8. "Political negotiations must be held among Syrians and directed by themselves and the United Nations.

