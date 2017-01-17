Iran, Syria sign gas and phone deal

Iran will build a mobile phone network and gasoline terminal in Syria under deals signed in Tehran on Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported. The five deals include a "license for a mobile phone operator, the transfer of 5,000 hectares for the creation of a gasoline terminal and 5,000 hectares for farmland" in Syria, according to the IRNA news agency.

