In Italy, Saving the Syrian ChildrenBy Barbie Latza Nadeau
It is just before 11 o'clock on Monday morning at Rome's Fiumicino airport and Nour Essa is waiting anxiously in the arrivals hall of Terminal Two for a very special flight from Beirut, Lebanon. The 30-year-old Syrian refugee knows that in a few minutes, 41 other refugees like her will be crossing the threshold, essentially moving from a state of fear and uncertainty to one of hope thanks to Italy's "Humanitarian Corridors" safe passage program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC