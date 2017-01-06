In an otherwise depressed French town, hope springs anew for Syrian refugee family
The Alahamad family enjoy the view from a bridge over the Saone River in the town of Gray, France on Dec. 16, 2016. Syrian Abd Alwahab Alahamad, his wife Iman Mshanati and their children, 5-year-old Nora, 2-year-old Ahmed and baby Layan, 6 months, were among the lucky few accepted so far into a European relocation program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Thu
|PrinceofDarkness
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 4
|Brian_G
|121,911
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC